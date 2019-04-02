Namibia: Govt Announces Delay in Grant Payments

The poverty eradication ministry says technical problems have resulted in delays in the April payments of social grants.

Lot Ndamanomhata, the ministry's spokesperson, told The Namibian yesterday that the affected recipients are those paid through Nampost and various banks.

However, cash payments accessed through payout points would not be affected.

The ministry's deputy executive director, Esther Lusepani, said in a statement that the disbursement of social grants would return to the normal schedule in May.

She thus urged all beneficiaries to ensure that the social grants are used for the welfare of the recipients and their families.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein allocated N$3,59 billion to the poverty eradication ministry for the current financial year.

Ndamanomhata said they would also know whether the budget was enough after motivation in the National Assembly.

In his budget presentation last week, Schlettwein increased social grants by N$50 per month.

The minister allocated N$2,76 billion for social grants in the 2019/20 fiscal year, compared to N$2,55 billion for 2018/19.