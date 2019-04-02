Angola At 3rd Specialised Technical Committee Meeting

Luanda — Angola is attending the 3rd Specialised Technical Committee on Social Development, Labour and Employment (CTE-DSTE-3), running from 1 - 5 April in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This information is expressed in a note from the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security.

According to the source, Angolan delegation is led by the Secretary of State for Labour and Social Security, Manuel de Jesus Moreira.

The meeting will address topics such as "Poverty Eradication through Strategic Investments at National and Regional Levels for Social Development, Labour and Employment in Africa."

The meeting aims to take into account investment strategies for poverty reduction policies at national and regional levels to enable vulnerable people and marginalised groups to improve their living conditions and access to livelihoods.

The CTE-DSTE-3 will determine the need for strategic investments and the strengthening of key institutions to boost planning, implementation and accountability of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and Agenda 2030 for sustainable development.