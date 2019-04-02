2 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Leaders 1º De Agosto Gear Up for Clash With Libolo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto squad, leaders of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2018/19) with 44 points, will receive this Tuesday the Recreativo do Libolo team for the 22nd round of the championship.

1º de Agosto, who are trying to consolidate the leadership of Girabola, will try to overcome a difficult opponent, who occupy the fourth position with thirty points.

The two teams are motivated by the victory they had in the previous round.

In the first-leg encounter 1º de Agosto and Recreativo do Libolo drew nil-nil.

Still for the same round, another title contender, Petro de Luanda, are travelling to the eastern Moxico Province to face the local FC Bravos do Maquis.

Petro de Luanda are in the second place of the standings with 40 points, while FC Bravos do Maquis have 22 in the ninth position.

Full Fixture:

TUESDAY (02 April )

1º de Agosto-Recreativo do Libolo

WEDNESDAY (03 April)

Recreativo da Caála-Sporting de Cabinda

Sagrada Esperança-Saurimo FC

FC Bravos do Maquis-Petro de Luanda

Desportivo da Huíla-Santa Rita de Cássia

Interclube-Académica do Lobito

ASA-Cuando Cubango FC

Kabuscorp do Palanca-Progresso do Sambizanga

Angola

Luanda's Water Supply Firm Clarifies Restrictions

The restrictions on water supply in Luanda has to do with technical issues and reduced production capacity of Luanda's… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.