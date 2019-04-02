Nigeria: Vitafoam Restates Commitment to Innovative Products for Nigerians

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc. has reiterated its commitment towards the health sector by providing quality innovative products that would enhance sleep and well being of Nigerians.

The Commercial Director, Mr. Sola Owoade, stated this during the commemoration of 2019 World Sleep Day to sensitise Nigerians on the health benefits of quality sleep, just as it reiterated the company's commitment to production of innovative products that guarantee healthy sleep for Nigerians.

According to him, having good quality sleep is a major priority for Vitafoam which necessitated the array of quality products that support quality sleep and rest.

Owoade quoted Dr. Erik St Louis of Mayo Centre for Sleep Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota saying "for most adult, getting seven to eight hours of sleep at nights might be the most important thing one can do to improve ones future physical and mental health.

"Children need more sleep for optimal learning and play. Recent research shows the importance of adequate amounts of sleep for brain health, since during sleep, the brain washes away toxins that can potentially damage the aging brain that accumulate during the day, while we ate awake. Sleep also keeps the brain working at their best, especially when learning and remembering new things from earlier in the day," he said .

Corroborating Owoade, a Consultant on Mental Health and Sleep Physician from Toronto University with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Adeoye Adefemi, urged Nigerians to strive to get adequate sleep daily by ensuring that the duration, continuity and depth of their sleep should be at a minimum of eight hours.

According to him, quality sleep helps restoration of body functioning, boost immunity and helps in conservation of energy.

"Sleep should be deep enough to be restorative, and when you wake up, you should feel well -rested. Quality sleep plays critical role in learning and memory. It helps to identify what is essential and aid retentive memory," Adefemi stressed.

Speaking further, Adefemi who noted that one should exercise regularly, advised that in preparing for a good sleep, one should avoid caffeine six hours before going to bed.