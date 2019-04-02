Angola: Thai Swindle - Celeste De Brito Denies Accusations

Luanda — The defendant Celeste de Brito last Monday denied once again the accusations that she forged the Angolan Vice President's signature during a face-to-face session in court requested by her lawyer.

During the court session the former director of the Juridical Department of the extinct Technical Unit for Private Investment (UTIP), Sílvia Fernando, said that the defendant Celeste de Brito, in the first meeting she attended at UTIP, among other papers, submitted a document subscribed by the Angolan Vice President.

According to Sílvia Fernando, such documents had been sent to her email one day after the meeting without the said letter from the Vice President.

In response, Celeste de Brito, denied the allegations and explained that in that first meeting at UTIP she did present copies of the USD 50 billion and USD 200 million cheques, along with other papers, without the alleged letter from the vice president.

However, Sílvia Fernando insisted that all the documents sent and received by UTIP obey a protocol and they are currently recorded in the firm's archive.

Meanwhile, the last witness in this lawsuit, Francisca de Brito - who has been slammed by one of the defendants, Norberto Garcia (former director of the extinct Technical Unit for Private Investment "UTIP"), as acting with malice - was summoned on Monday by the Supreme Court to clarify some issues, including statements made by Norberto Garcia.

Francisca de Brito is the manager of the Financial Information Unit (UIF).

Norberto Garcia has said in court that at the time that he was the director of the extinct UTIP he had made a solicitation to Francisca de Brito, as director of the UIF, to provide information about the authenticity of the USD 50 billion cheque presented by the Thai investors, who are also defendants in this lawsuit.

However, the director general of the Financial Information Unit (UIP), Francisca de Brito, said that she had no obligation to report on the authenticity of the Thai cheque to UTIP, taking into account that it was not a justice organ.

In the meantime, the UIF director said that since there was suspicions of money laundering concerning the cheque submitted by UTIP, the institutions notified the Attorney General Office (PGR) and Criminal Investigation Service (SIC).

Francisca de Brito's audition put an end to the introduction of evidences to the court.

The court will hear the final allegations from the parties involved next Monday.