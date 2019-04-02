Malawi: Churches Hold Prayers for Peaceful Elections

Neno — Some churches in Neno on Wednesday organized a prayer service for the nation to petition God for peaceful elections.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency, Pastor Hasting Mangisa, chairperson for the prayers said the churches decided to hold the prayers to pray for the nation as it gets closer to the tripartite elections.

"We need prayers as the Bible tells us that if God does not build the house, whoever builds it does it in vain; our nation needs prayers as we are coming closer to the elections so we need peace during the campaign period and the country needs protection during and after the elections. The most important thing is that God should give us a leader of his own heart," said Pastor Mangisa.

Some of the churches that were part of the prayer service were Living Waters, Assemblies of God, Zambezi Church, Showers of Mercy and Calvary Family Church.