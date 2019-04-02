2 April 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Churches Hold Prayers for Peaceful Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Temwa Chiumia

Neno — Some churches in Neno on Wednesday organized a prayer service for the nation to petition God for peaceful elections.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency, Pastor Hasting Mangisa, chairperson for the prayers said the churches decided to hold the prayers to pray for the nation as it gets closer to the tripartite elections.

"We need prayers as the Bible tells us that if God does not build the house, whoever builds it does it in vain; our nation needs prayers as we are coming closer to the elections so we need peace during the campaign period and the country needs protection during and after the elections. The most important thing is that God should give us a leader of his own heart," said Pastor Mangisa.

Some of the churches that were part of the prayer service were Living Waters, Assemblies of God, Zambezi Church, Showers of Mercy and Calvary Family Church.

Malawi

Mchinji District Registers Two Cholera Cases

Mchinji District Health Office officials have diagnosed two cholera cases at Mikundi Health facility in the district, an… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.