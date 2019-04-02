2 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda's Water Supply Firm Clarifies Restrictions

Luanda — The restrictions on water supply in Luanda has to do with technical issues and reduced production capacity of Luanda's Public Water Supply Firm (EPAL), its spokesman, Waldemir Bernardo, has said.

According to the company's official, EPAL is currently producing an average 500,000 cubic meters of water per day, while Luanda City needs over one million cubic meters daily output to meet the demand.

In the meantime, the official explained that the present restrictions of water supply have nothing to do with current strike of the company's staff, since the firm continues operating in its normal way.

