Namibia: Farmers Moot Houses for Retired Workers

Farmers in the Otjozondjupa region met governor Otto Ipinge last Wednesday to discuss the possibility of building houses for retiring farmworkers in various towns.

The meeting was attended by farmer representatives from Okahandja, Otjiwarongo, Kalkfeld and Otavi districts, who are also members of the Namibian Agricultural Union (NAU).

Vice chairperson of the Agricultural Employers Association, which is affiliated to the NAU in Otavi, Christine Stoman told the meeting that the farmers are concerned to see workers retiring from their farms where they worked for over 20 years but ending up being homeless.

"So we want our governor's intervention in this effort so that together we can help our retiring farmworkers to also own properties once they leave our farms," said Stoman.

She said the farmers plan approaching different local authorities in the region to discuss how they would acquire unserviced land which they could develop to build retirement homes for their workers.

Stoman said if the idea can materialise, then cases of farmers dropping off workers alongside public roads once they retire or when a farm is sold to new owners who would not want to live with these workers on the farm could be resolved.

Otjiwarongo municipality chief executive officer, Ismael /Howoseb who also attended the meeting asked the farmers to write to the municipality for the councillors to discuss the matter. /Howoseb also asked the farmers to be clear in their proposals, including who would own the plots where the retirement houses are built.

Otjiwarongo farmer Thinus Pretorius, used the platform to express concern about the increasing cases of poaching and theft of valuable farming implements and solar panels from farms.

He said it was disheartening to see the police and the judiciary continue granting bail to repeat offenders. - Nampa