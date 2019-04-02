Namibia: Koës Residents Threaten to Lock Out Council CEO

DISGRUNTLED Koës residents have threatened to change the locks to the office of chief executive officer Willie Humphries if the council does not suspend him within 48 hours.

They held a peaceful demonstration yesterday, during which they presented a petition to council chairperson Johannes Cupido in which they also threatened not to vote during the upcoming national elections and not to pay their water bills, unless the council meets their demands within two days.

The residents called for Humphries' suspension to pave the way for an unhindered internal investigation, and shouted: "Go home Humphries, go home Humphries."

They asked where he was when close to N$400 000 was stolen from the council coffers by a staff member over a period of 10 months.

"Where was the CEO, Mr Willy Humphries, when all these mistakes and irregularities happened, and is he not accountable?" the residents asked.

"Why did it take (council) so long to register a case of theft against the staffer implicated in the alleged theft of council money," the petition reads.

Documents seen by The Namibian indicated that the implicated staffer, whose name is known to The Namibian, and who was the acting accountant, had over 10 months allegedly embezzled close to N$400 000 which he was supposed to deposit into the council's bank account.

It is also alleged that the staffer had fraudulently withdrawn money from the council's bank account after forging signatures.

The protesters likewise called for an immediate ministerial investigation into the embezzlement of council funds without the interference of Cupido and Humphries. Cupido requested the protesters to give council a seven-day deadline to respond to their demands, saying they need more time to consult the relevant authorities.

However, the protesters rejected this request.Cupido yesterday told The Namibian that council last week consulted urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga over the residents' call to suspend the CEO.

"We were advised against suspending the CEO without any evidence substantiating allegations made against him," he said.

Cupido added that the minister had accepted their request for an internal investigation into the misappropriation of council funds.

According to him, the alleged theft of funds was discovered after the acting accountant had gone missing with N$10 000 on 4 February.

He confirmed that charges of theft and using council's vehicle without consent were laid against the former acting accountant, who resigned on 6 February.

A police source yesterday confirmed that the alleged culprit has not yet been arrested as the investigation into the allegations are still ongoing.

When asked why it had taken almost two months to report a criminal case against the staffer, Cupido replied: "An internal investigation was ongoing at that time to find out how much money had gone missing during the time the implicated staffer acted as an accountant".

Humphries could not be reached for comment yesterday as his cellphone went unanswered.

- luqman@namibian.com.na