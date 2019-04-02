Namibia: Keetmans Inmates Claim Police Abuse

Trial awaiting inmates at the Keetmanshoop police holding claim police had used excessive force on them during a surprise search for weapons and cellphones on 24 March.

The inmates told The Namibian that the police special reserve force members have unnecessarily assaulted them with batons, and that has left an inmate with a fractured arm while others had sustained open cut wounds.

The inmates, who claimed to have been assaulted by the police, are Steven Campbell, Ambrosius Blokstaan, Sergio Christiaan, Saul Pieters, Frans Dawids and Julius Arndt.

They also charged that they have been denied food as punishment since Wednesday.

//Karas police regional commander, commissioner Rudolf Isaak yesterday said police had only used minimum force in terms of the law after the inmates had refused random searches for weapons and cellphones in their cell.

"For hours, police members were begging the inmates of cell 6 to allow them to carry out a search operation in their cell.However, they resist, leaving the members with no option but to use the necessary force," he added.

He said the police have confiscated six cellphones, a headset, two cellphone chargers, one gate remote control, five cellphone batteries, and a knife during the said search operation.

The search, said Isaak, was prompted by a stabbing incident that happened in one of the cells on that day.

Isaak has rubbished claims by the inmates that they had been denied food as punishment.

"We cannot deny them food. If we do that, we will violate their rights," he countered.

The senior cop has urged inmates to collaborate with the police when they execute their duties to avoid incidents that may lead to them using the minimum force.

"The police are there for their (inmates') safety," he stated.