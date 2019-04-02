South Africa: Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Dad, Kids Shortly After Accident That Killed Mom

The Police in Welkom, Free State are still searching for a driver of a Ford Ranger who killed a dad and three children on Friday night.

On Monday morning, News24 reported that the father and his children, as well as the child of a family friend, were killed in a hit-and-run incident shortly after they were involved in a separate accident that left a woman dead.

Theuns Lubbe, 39, his two children, Tristen, 8, and Amory, 4, and the family friend's child Juliana Gomez, 6, were struck down by a Ford Ranger bakkie close to the wreck of Lubbe's Chery QQ3 that had rolled moments before, fatally injuring his wife and mother of the Lubbe children, Elmarie, 38.

"We are still looking for where we can find the person who was driving that vehicle because he fled the scene," said Captain Ansie Venter.

It is believed that the family and Juliana were on their way home in the Chery to their home in Allanridge after a braai at Theuns' place of employment.

Venter, who was also on the scene of the accident, said there were no new developments on the case and investigations were continuing.

Earlier Venter had told News24 that the Ford Ranger was registered to a person who lived in Stilfontein in the North West.

