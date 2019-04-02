Namibia: Furnmart Workers Vote to Down Tools

Employees of Furnmart Namibia have voted to go on strike to address a stand-off over proposed salary increments which they claim are discriminatory.

The Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu)'s secretary general, Enwich Kazondu, confirmed the development to The Namibian yesterday, but said the date for the industrial action is still to be determined.

He explained that the union received a 'certificate of unresolved dispute' after protracted negotiations on the salary increments and other benefits between the workers and the company reached a deadlock.

Kazondu said the workers claim that Furnmart offered them a discriminatory salary increment in that only those earning a fixed salary without a commission will receive a 6% increment, while the rest of the staff - the bulk of whom earn a commission - will not get an increase.

Only management get fixed salaries without a commission, and the rest of the staff are left to make up their salaries with a percentage-based commission.

"The increment is unfair, and it leaves out the biggest portion of the workforce, who are in sales," the unionist stressed.

Around half of the 500 workers approached their representative union last year to negotiate on their behalf regarding various grievances. According to documents seen by The Namibian, employees demanded a salary increment of 12% for all employees, an increase of the company's medical aid contribution of N$400 to N$1 000, and a market-related transport allowance equivalent to Namibian Bus and Taxi Association rates.

The employees also want the company to give them free uniforms, instead of deducting their cost from the salaries.

Furnmart has its headquarters in Botswana, and has branches in Namibia and South Africa. It has around 118 branches, with 33 of those in Namibia. Its subsidiary, Homecorp, has three stores in Namibia.

Kazondu said Manwu had approached Furnmart in August last year to negotiate on how the company could meet the workers' demands. However, it took almost a year of negotiations, but the two parties failed to reach an agreement.

Since the two parties could not agree on solving the workers' problems, the case was referred to the labour commission to facilitate the negotiations. Despite the labour commission's involvement, the parties still failed to solve the bread and butter issues affecting the employees.

"The company offered free uniforms. However, the workers needed more than that, given the fact that management are offered car allowances and fuel, while those below management get nothing," he charged.

After the two parties failed to reach an agreement, the labour commissioner issued a "certificate of unresolved dispute".

"The certificate gives the workers an option to vote for a strike or further negotiations, and the workers chose to go on strike after eight months of negotiations produced nothing," Kazondu explained.

"We are currently waiting on Furnmart to respond to our proposed demonstration rules. We gave them until 5 April to respond. If they disagree with our proposed rules, then labour commission rules of demonstrating will apply," he added.

Furnmart country manager Dewald Ludeke acknowledged the looming industrial action, and indicated that management is still reviewing the proposed demonstration rules. He refused to comment further.

"We will meet the labour commissioner on Friday to discuss the demonstration rules. I cannot reveal anything further, I am not allowed."

Alina Indombo mediated between the two parties on behalf of the labour commissioner's office, but said she cannot reveal why the union and Furnmart could not agree.

She referred the questions to the spokesperson of the labour ministry, who said they needed more time to respond.