Sudan: Aila Gives Directive for Preparing Regular Reports On Situation of Petroleum Supplies

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila , has directed Ministry of Oil and Gas to prepare a daily and regular reports about situation of oil supplies in coordination with other relevant authorities.

This came during meeting at his office Tuesday with Minister of Oil and Gas , Engineer Ishag Adam Bashir who said in press statements that the meeting discussed issues of production at oilfields , efforts to raise up the production and cooperation with South Sudan State and the operating companies to increase production of oilfields.

The Minister added that the meeting reviewed the Ministry preparations to launch electronic payment and distribution services at fixed dates in addition arrangements made by the Ministry to provide needs of the Summer agricultural season and other vial sectors