Sudan: Aila Gives Directive On Provision of Production Inputs for Mining Sector

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila , has given directive for providing production inputs for mining sector as well as controlling and organizing the sector so as to play its role in achievement of economic development in the country.

This came when he met at his office Tuesday with Minister of Minerals, Dr Mohamed Abu Fatima who said in press statements that the meeting discussed increase of minerals production , underlining the Ministry keenness to ensure flow of fuels to production sites.

He revealed an emergency room has been formed by the Ministry in coordination with other relevant authorities for the said purpose.

The Minister further added that the meeting tackled necessity of counting the failed companies over the past years and reviewing laws and agreements organizing their works.