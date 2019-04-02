2 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: MP - President's Address Responded to Requirements of the Stage

Khartoum — Member of Parliament and a leading figure at the National Congress Party(NCP), Zainab Ahmed Al-Tayeb, said the address delivered by the President of the Republic before the National Legislature, Monday responded to requirements of the exceptional stage the country is experiencing.

She said in a statement to SUNA that the upcoming period would witness constitutional reform to be carried out by the current caretaker government , pointing to state focusing on completion of peace process and placing more attention to youths issues.

Zainab praised speech of the National Assembly Speaker , Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer that the Legislature would shoulder all its responsibilities with the executive body , referring to importance of supervisory role in this phase.

The NCP leading figure, meanwhile, said renewal and change, in reference to a conceptual paper , endorsed by the Shura Council recently, are the party's pattern including mechanisms and persons , adding that change is not an innovation but a method being pursued by the party and was not a new.

