Sudan: Haroun - We Are Endeavoring to Preserve the Country's Unity

Khartoum — The National Congress Party(NCP) has announced keenness to achieve peace and political stability as well as working for preserving unity of the country and peaceful transfer of power.

Addressing a gathering of the society's dignitaries Monday evening at the party Head Office , the Acting Chairman of NCP, Ahmed Haroun said the party would contact others for sake of achievement of peace and preservation of the unity of the country without tactics and losing time , calling on the society dignitaries - singers, religious scholars, , Sufi sects, intellectuals and native administrations to work for social cohesion of t components of the homeland.

He indicated to endorsement of the conceptual paper on future of peaceful transfer of power and change in the country by the Shura Council in its recent meeting.

Secretary of the Social Secretariat, Maha Ahmed Abdul-Al, for her part, said the encounter was part of series of consultative meetings of the Acting Chairman of the party with the different sectors to deliberate over the future , indicating that NCP is laden with ideas and visions capable of making of brighter future that could include all.