South Africa: Dolphins Clinging to Hope Despite Falling Back in Limpopo Title Race

The Dolphins FC are refusing to concede defeat in the race for the Limpopo ABC Motsepe League title. This is despite winning only three games in their last six games which includes a 1-0 defeat in their latest outing away to Polokwane United.

After capitulating away to Mikhado three weeks ago, Dihlaphi were held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane Academy a week later before returning to winning ways with three successive wins against Tshakhuma R/O na Ndilani FC, Berachah Valley and Ollesdas FC.

Their winning streak was halted at three by United at the Old Peter Mokaba on Saturday, 30 March, courtesy of Maputla Chuene's 57th-minute strike which condemned the defending champions to a 1-0 defeat and left them seven points behind league leaders Madritas FC.

With home matches against the two struggling Mopani-based clubs Ndengeza and Giyani Hotspurs to come, there is still faint possibility that Dihlaphi can claw themselves back into the Limpopo ABC League title contention in their remaining five games.

But until their hopes have been mathematically doused, The Dolphins assistant coach Tebogo Sikiti stressed they won't be giving up. "I don't think we're going to chuck the towel in and say 'here, you can have it,'" he said.

"Let's just go to the next game, take care of that and then move on to the next one, build some momentum. That's all you can do"

The Dolphins will return to level points with second-placed Polokwane United with 51 points if they manage to beat Ndengeza on Wednesday, 3 April.

