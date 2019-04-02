Cameroon: Fenasco 'A' Games Kicks Off Today

The Olympic Flame for the Games arrived in Yaounde from Ngaoundéré yesterday, April 1, 2019.

The 21st edition of the FENASCO "A" games will be officially launched today April 2, 2019 in Yaounde. Prior to the opening, the Olympic Flame for the FENASCO "A" Games arrived in Yaounde from Ngaoundéré yesterday April 1, 2019. As early as 9:00 a.m. athletes, students and sports lovers in Yaounde thronged the Railway Station in Yaounde to welcome the Olympic Flame from Ngaoundéré with traditional dances and songs. Shortly after arrival, the Olympic Flame was carried around some major streets of Yaounde by athletes.

As the flame was carried around the city, Yaounde inhabitants lined the streets to have a glimpse of the Olympic Flame and to encourage the athletes. After the close to two-hour tour of the city, the Olympic Flame was received by the Minister of Secondary Education, Prof. Pauline Nalova Lyonga at the Reunification Monument in Yaounde. At the Reunification Monument, a huge crowd waited anxiously for the flame with great applause and animation by students from some schools in Yaounde.

Prof. Nalova Lyonga officially handed over the Olympic Flame to the Representative of the Government Delegate of the Yaounde City Council, Dieudonné Mbarga. This was followed by common meal with the athletes offered by Minister Nalova Lyonga at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. The common meal is a major innovation this year which according to Prof Nalova Lyonga, is an example of togetherness, peace, unity and diversity in progress.

Minister Nalova Lyonga said all has been done to ensure that this year's event is a success. She said special measures have been taken to ensure that athletes are properly lodged and fed. About 1,500 athletes will compete in 11 disciplines in the competition. The opening ceremony of the FENASCO "A" Games will take place at the Sports Complex of the Presidential Guard in Obili at 10:00 a.m.