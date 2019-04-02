31 March 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi in Domestic Violence Storm

Photo: The Herald
Vice President Kembo Mohadi (file photo).

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was Saturday involved in a domestic violence act with former wife Tambudzani Mohadi in front of 25 police officers and aides.

According to a privately owned weekly, Mohadi stormed the Beitbridge senator's home and threatened to shoot her.

Since the couple went separate ways, it has been wrangling over family property.

Mohadil, who now has a younger wife, went on to seize three vehicles during a chaotic incident that saw him poke his ex-wife with steel iron, threatening to kill her.

A shaken Tambudzani was left at a loss on whether to report the attack at a police station when some of their colleagues witnessed the drama.

