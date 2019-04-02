South Africa: Four Kwamashu Hostel Murder Suspects Arrested

press release

Four suspects aged between 23 and 31 are due to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court soon facing charges of murder, possession of unlicensed and ammunition. The suspects were arrested few minutes after they allegedly killed a man at Jabula road in KwaMashu hostel yesterday.

It is alleged that yesterday at 13.30, Sibusiso Zulu (37) was in his room at KwaMashu hostel when he was approached by three armed suspects. The victim was shot and killed in his room. The suspects took his property before they fled the scene in his Toyota Corolla as a getaway vehicle. Local police who were conducting regular patrols in the area were alerted about the shooting. They immediately responded and the description of the vehicle used by the suspects was given to them. In less than an hour the police officers spotted the said vehicle at a service station at Dube Village, Inanda and the suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of an unlicensed pistol with 12 live rounds. The arrested suspects were also found in possession of eight suspected stolen cellphones, identity book as well as credit cards which were taken from the victim.