Kenya: Governor Kasaine Denies Sh84m Corruption Charges

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine was on Tuesday charged with several counts of corruption-related offences.

Mr Kasaine was charged in a Nairobi court alongside 13 others, including Samburu deputy governor and chief officers in his administration.

He denied the charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, conflict of interest and illegal acquisition of public money.

Mr Kasaine accused of using his office to confer a benefit on himself by entering into a Sh84.7 million deal between his company known as Oryx Petrol Station for supply of fuel to the county government.