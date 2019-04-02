South Africa: Stock Theft Operations Yield Good Results

press release

Eastern Cape SAPS's concerted efforts to fight stock theft were handsomely rewarded with good successes. This province wide operation launched towards the end of March 2019 aims to break the backbone of stock theft and illicit trade in meat as well as stopping stock thieves on their tracks.

-Qumbu STU followed up information about sheep held in an enclosure in a forest in Thaleni locality during an anti-stock theft operation.

The twelve (12) sheep were recovered and impounded at Qumbu municipality pound for safe keeping. The owners and suspects are being traced and investigated.

-Mthatha Stock theft Unit at Bityi Julukuqu A/A recovered (89) sheep that allegedly strayed from their grazing land. Eighty (80) of those sheep were from one kraal and nine (09) from different kraals. The owners have not yet been identified and police impounded the stock at Tsolo stock pound.

So far, eighty (80) of those sheep had been identified by their lawful owner, before a case was opened. The sheep were released to him.

-A case of stock theft was opened at Bityi after sheep were stolen on 31 March 2019 from the kraal. Hundred (100) of those sheep were recovered while twenty (20) is still outstanding.

Twenty five (25) cattle were recovered at Thaleni, Engcobo yesterday after they were reported as stolen. The eighteen (18) cattle were recovered at Sulenkama area while seven (07) cattle were recovered at Thaleni Engcobo. Police appeal to anyone with missing stock to visit the local stock pounds in search of their missing and impounded stock.

-Mthatha Stock theft arrest two male suspects aged 24-36yrs and charged them for Stock theft after sixty three (63) sheep were stolen on the 23 March 2019. Thirty six (36) of those sheep were recovered from the accused. Both suspects are expected to appear at Ngcobo Magistrate's court today, 02 April 2019.

-On 26 March 2019, two suspects namely Bongani Qgola aged, 42 years and Luyanda Ncofo,aged 27 years were allegedly caught slaughtering a sheep at Lillyput farm of Mr Jannie Pretorius on Barkly East. They were immediately arrested.

On 28 March 2019 both accused were found guilty and sentenced to undergo twelve (12) months imprisonment without a fine.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Thembeka Dyantyi commended the members for the breakthrough and encouraged stock owners to take care of their precious stock by employing trusted shepherds as well as branding and marking their stock appropriately so that they can be easily identified when a dispute of ownership arises. She continued to send a stern warning to members of the community who continue to buy stolen stock and supporting the illicit trade of buying stolen meat. "We will have no option as the police but to arrest the seller and the buyer," she warned.