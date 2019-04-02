South Africa: Elliot Police On the Lookout for Suspects Following Post Office Robbery

press release

The SAPS is following up leads for any information from anyone that can assist after the Elliott post office was robbed yesterday, 01 April 2019.

It is alleged that on 01 April 2019 at about 16:30, three (3) unknown males entered the Post office and went to the two security guards. One introduced himself as a police investigator and shook the hand of the guard that was carrying the firearm. Whilst shaking this hand, the second suspect grabbed the security officer's firearm and instructed them to enter the manager's office. There were three clients that were served at the Post office who were also instructed to enter the manager's office. The Security guards and cashiers were tied up with cable ties.

One other cashiers was then instructed to take out the money and put it in a bag and the suspects then left with an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired and nobody was hurt.

Police are appealing to the community to assist them in tracing these suspects. Detective Capt Vuntu may be contacted on 045-9316013 or 082 441 83 47. Information may be provided voluntarily or anonymously to Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.