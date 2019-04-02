Ghana: Nursing And Midwifery Council Releases January 2019 Online Licensing Examination Results

press release

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has released the results of the January 2019 Post Basic Nursing online licensing examination.

A press release copied to the Information Services Department on Tuesday, urged candidates who partook in the examination to visit the Regional Offices of the Nursing and Midwifery Council from Wednesday April 3, 2019, to obtain a result-checking scratch card to access their results online.

The release said 250 candidates sat for the online licensing examination with 6 absentees, and out of the 250 candidates, 94% passed the examination.

The number of candidates from the various Post Basic Nursing Training schools who sat for the online licensing examination were made up of 68 Critical Care Nursing, 59 Ophthalmic Nursing, 75 Peri-Operative Nursing and 48 Public Health Nursing bringing the number to a total of 250 candidates.

The press release reported the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Mr. Felix Nyante, to have disclosed that unsuccessful candidates in the January 2019 examination would be required to join the next batch of candidates to sit for the online licensing examination in July, 2019.

Mr. Nyante said further that, in spirit of the digitization agenda of the government, the council for the first time in history would now have all its results checked through its online web portal.

He noted that the online results-checking was part of the online licensing examination project, NICHE 261, which was initiated in 2016 to strengthen the capacity of the Council to conduct credible examination through the use of advanced ICT solutions.

The Council, together with a consortium composed by CINOP Global and Advisory Services and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology initiated the NICHE 261 project to strengthen the capacity of the Council to conduct credible examination through the use of advanced ICT solutions.

In support of the project, NUFFIC through the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands provided financial support.

Procedure to Check Results Online

Candidates are required to obtain a results checking scratch card from any of the Regional Offices of the Nursing and Midwifery Council across the Country at GHC 10.00 and then follow the instructions below to access your results:

Go to our website on http://nmc.gov.gh or http://nmcgh.org

Click on Online Services>>Exam Result

Enter the Secret Code and your Index Number

Candidates who have passed all required subjects can proceed to Register (click on 'register now')

Fill the registration form online, submit and print the hard copy for the approved persons, as specified on the form, to endorse.

Pay the approved registration fee at any branch of Republic Bank and proceed to our Regional Office to submit the filled and endorsed form together with the pay-in-slip. Candidates who are in regions where Republic Bank does not operate will be permitted to use the bankers draft.

You may check your result(s) up to a maximum of five (5) times with the use of one (1) scratch card. In order to check further after exhausting the five (5) times, you will need to purchase another scratch card which will entitle you to another five (5) result checks.

