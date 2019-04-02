Kenya: Bandari Beef Up Squad After Slump, Long Injury Layoff List

Bandari, who until recently were top of the SportPesa Premier League, have began reinforcing their team by brining on new signings.

The latest addition to the team is attacking midfielder Ahmed Abdallah who has joined from Mathare United ahead of the coastal side's home match against Mount Kenya United on Wednesday.

Abdallah, popularly known as 'Boss', is expected to fill the gap left by Wilberforce Lugogo, who has been out injured for close to two months now, and is yet to recover fully.

Club Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor on Tuesday said they were aware of the need to bring in new players into the team for balance in the squad after injuries to several players crippled the team.

"I can confirm that we have signed Abdallah who already joined the rest in training yesterday as we race against time to get more quality acquisitions ahead of the April 11 transfer window closure," Oduor, who made Nigerian Alex Orotomal his first mid-season transfer last week, said.

He further noted that the team had prepared well ahead of Wednesday afternoon's clash and was hopeful they would get back to winning ways.

Oduor said they were working together with head coach Bernard Mwalala to see if they can get their transfer targets in time to rescue their season which has been taking a nosedive after key players suffered injuries.

"It's very true that we are working under a lot of pressure to make some quality signings who will fit directly into the team immediately otherwise we might end up having a very long season," Oduor added.

Last week, coach Mwalala expressed fears that the team might not perform well in the second leg of the season if some quality signings were not made in time especially after dependable centre back Bernard Odhiambo and goalkeeper Mustafa Oduor were ruled out the rest of the season with serious injuries.

A doctor's report revealed that Odhiambo has a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament at the tibia attachment of the knee with minimal hemarthrosis.

Goalkeeper Oduor has a partial tear of post horn of medial meniscus with sprained medial collateral ligament. These injuries will see the players out of action for more than six months.

Also out for several weeks is Wilberforce Lugogo, who has an arm string injury, David Kingatua (arm string), Wycliffe Ochomo (broken elbow and Fred Nkata, who has a crack on the toe.

Apart from a case of fixture congestion, which Mwalala pointed out was affecting many teams, he said was further disadvantaged by the many kilometres they have to travel to honour some fixtures.