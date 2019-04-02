South Africa: Suspect Arrested for the Possession of Mandrax - Galeshewe

press release

Northern Cape Provincial Trio Task Team seized 50 mandrax tablets and arrested a 36-year-old man. The arrest was effected this morning in Galeshewe at about 07:40, following a tip-off. Fifty mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3 000, was found in possession of the suspect. The suspect will appear soon before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court soon, on a charge of possession of drugs.

The Northern Cape Police Management, commended community of Galeshewe for working in partnership with the police in the fight against criminal activities.