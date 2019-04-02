South Africa: Police Arrest Three Suspects for Possession of Stolen Goods in Florida and Possession of Rhino Horns in Boksburg

press release

Two suspects are due to appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court for possession of goods stolen at the local civic centre and a third suspect will be appearing at the Boksburg Magistrate Court after he was found in possession of two rhino horns worth more than R500 000-00.

The suspects were arrested yesterday during a crime intelligence led operations involving members of Tactical Response Teams, Flying Squad, K9 units and local police officers. In Roodepport, police followed information after the vandalism of the Civic Centre where diesel and batteries were removed from the generator and a computer box stolen. Information lead police to two houses in Florida where the stolen goods worth more than R30 000 were recovered. Two suspects in their late twenties were arrested.

In Boksburg, police also followed information about a suspect who was selling rhino horns. The suspect's vehicle was followed until R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport. The vehicle was searched and the rhino horns were seized. These rhino horns are sold in a black market. To strengthen the country's laws against poaching and to save the rhinos from extinction, selling of their horns is illegal. The suspect is due to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate Court.