2 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brink Back for Lions, Dyantyi At Centre

Cape Town — Lions flank Cyle Brink makes his return to the playing field this weekend after seven months on the side-line with a knee injury for the big clash with the Sharks at Ellis Park on Friday.

The injury, sustained during a Springbok training session, was a bit of a freak accident as someone fell on him during training and he tore his right patella tendon just below the knee cap.

Elsewhere, Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi will start in the No 13 jersey while Lionel Mapoe continues at No 12.

Kick-off on Friday is at 19:10.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Vermaak, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Stephan Lewies, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Hacjivah Dayimani, 23 Sylvian Mahuza/Wandisile Simelane

Sharks

TBA

Source: Sport24

