South Africa: Nehawu Accepts SARS Offer, Ending Strike

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accepted an offer from the South African Revenue Service.

On Monday the Public Servants' Association accepted an offer from SARS for an 8% increase in 2019 and CPI plus 2% in the following two years.

As a result, the PSA ended its strike on Monday afternoon, while Nehawu continued to consult with its members and provinces for a mandate on SARS's latest offer. Subscribe to Fin24's newsletter here

Initial union demands included a salary increase of 11.4%, plus recognition of improved qualifications in the form of 1% increase and 10% bonus.

"After extensive consultations, the majority of our provinces have given us a mandate to sign the settlement agreement, hence the leadership shall proceed to sign the agreement to solicit unity of workers against dividing workers as it is the case now," said a statement from Nehawu spokersperson Khaya Xaba. READ: PSA accepts SARS offer to end strike

The Nehawu statement said the union reiterated its position that it was not happy with the multi-term agreement and still held the view that a single term agreement would have been more suitable to members under the current economic conditions.

The strike by Nehawu and PSA saw close to 9000 of SAR's staff down tools at 33 of its branches nationally. Nehawu has 4036 members at SARS while PSA has 5 300.

Source: Fin24