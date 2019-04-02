Mauritius to Host Ministerial Conference On Maritime Security and Cgpcs 22nd Plenary Session

press release

Mauritius will host, as Chair of the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPCS), the Second South-West Indian Ocean Ministerial Conference on Maritime Security on 18 and 19 June 2019.

The Conference is poised to be a major event to follow up and discuss the progress and implementation of the Roadmap on Maritime Security in the South-Western part of the Indian Ocean. Various dignitaries, including Ministers, high officials of continental and international organisations are expected to attend the Conference.

Moreover, the 22nd Plenary Session of the CGPCS will be held on 20 June 2019. It will provide platform to take stock of progress as regards the objective of the CGPCS to deter piracy in the Western Indian Ocean in the long term. CGPCS's 21st Plenary session was held at the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Republic of Kenya, on the 12 and 13 July 2018, during which the elaboration of a documented reflection towards a medium to long term proactive approach with an enlarged mandate to crimes and threats directly related to piracy was proposed.

It is recalled that a first Ministerial Conference on maritime security issues was held on 28 and 29t April 2018 at the InterContinental Resort, Balaclava, which was attended by Ministers in charge of security in the Indian Ocean region and representatives of regional and international organisations.

The 2018 Ministerial meeting had agreed on the setting up of Regional Maritime Security Mechanisms as well as the need for strengthening regional cooperation in the fight against maritime crime. The meeting had also called for the establishment of the legal framework to effectively guarantee the confidentiality of information sharing and the coordination of joint actions at sea, amongst others.