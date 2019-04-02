South Africa: Top Performing South Africans to Receive National Orders

Singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka Mhinga and the late Environmental Affairs Minister, Edna Molewa, are among the South Africans and foreign nationals who will receive National Orders this year.

Chancellor of the National Orders and Presidency Director-General Cassius Lubisi made the announcement on Tuesday.

National Orders are the highest awards that the country, through the President, bestows on citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and who made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The National Orders recognise individuals who made their mark in the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa, as envisaged in the Constitution.

The six National Orders are the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

Order of the Ikhamanga

The Order of Ikhamanga, which recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport, will be bestowed on Chaka Chaka Mhinga in silver.

Chaka Chaka Mhinga will receive the honour for "her excellent contribution to the field of music and her general contribution to social cohesion", said the DG.

Others who will receive the Order of the Ikhamanga in silver for their contribution to the arts are actresses Nomhle Nkonyeni and Mary Mhlongo Twala for their contribution to the performing arts.

Achmat Davids will get the award posthumously for his contribution to the field of literature and the preservation of history through storytelling. David's body of works enriched the country's understanding of the Cape Muslims' contribution to the development of the Afrikaans language.

For placing South Africa on the world sporting map with his brilliance, cricketer Jacques Henry Kallis will also receive the Order of Ikhamanga.

Journalists Benjamin Pogrund and Mathatha Tsedu will also be honoured for their contribution to the field of journalism and to scholarship on the liberation struggle.

"Pogrund's informative writing shone the light on our country during some of the darkest days in our history.

"Tsedu's mighty pen continues to be his weapon in the building of our democracy," said Lubisi.

The Order of Ikhamanga will be bestowed in gold on Johaar Mosaval for his exceptional contribution to the performing arts, particularly ballet dancing.

Mosaval's exceptional talent led him to be the first black South African to become a senior principal dancer at the Royal Ballet.

Order of Mendi for Bravery

Thapelo Tambani will receive the Order of Mendi for Bravery in silver for his selfless act of saving another life, which led to his unfortunate demise.

Order of the Baobab

The Order of the Baobab recognises individuals who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order in silver will be bestowed on Braam Jordaan for his efforts at raising awareness on the importance of sign language and the human rights of deaf people around the world through his colourful spectrum of films and books.

Constance Mirriam Thokozile Koza will also be bestowed the order for her excellent contribution and commitment to education and community development.

A doyen of black business, Bongani Donald Mkhwanazi, will posthumously receive the order for his excellent contribution to the upliftment of black business.

Posthumously, Ray and Dora Phillips will receive the order for their excellent contribution to the creation of the first social work network.

The network was designed to improve the terrible living conditions of the growing population of the oppressed that were being brought to the Rand to work in the mines in the early 20th century.

Popularly known as the maths and science teacher on television, William Smith, will be bestowed the Order of the Baobab for his contribution to the teaching and demystification of mathematics and science.

"Through the medium of television, he made mathematics and science accessible even to the most marginalized in our society," said the DG.

Order of Luthuli

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The order will be bestowed in Silver on:

Velaphi Msane: For his excellent contribution to the liberation struggle and for his steadfast conviction in the equality of all.

Thandi Lujabe-Rankoe: For her excellent contribution to fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa.

Antony Andrew Trew: For his excellent contribution to the attainment of democracy and to the reconstruction of a post-apartheid society. His linguistic prowess and meticulous application of language is imprinted in many dossiers of government where he served tirelessly and loyally

Moyisile Douglas Tyutyu: For his shining contribution to the fight for the freedom of all South Africans as an underground operative of Umkhonto we Sizwe.

Yosuf (Joe) Veriava: For his brilliant contribution to the medical profession in South Africa. He has consistently personified medical ethics and progressiveness.

Order of Mapungubwe

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The award in bronze will be bestowed on:

Thokozani Majozi: For his outstanding contribution to science, particularly the development of a novel mathematical technique for near-zero-effluent batch chemical facilities which enables the re-use of wastewater.

The award in Silver will be bestowed on:

Malik Maaza: For his outstanding contribution to the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Ari Sitas: For his excellent contribution to social science scholarship and progressive policy-making.

The award in bold will be bestowed on:

The former Environmental Affairs Minister Bomo Edna Edith Molewa will posthumously receive the order of the Mapungubuwe in gold, for her contribution to the fight to save our planet.

"Having served her country during the liberation struggle, she immersed herself in the global efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change on the planet.

"Through her tireless efforts, South Africa is recognized as one of the global leaders in matters of environment of justice,"said the DG.

Order of the Companions of OR Tambo

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals and other foreign dignitaries for friendship shown to South Africa.

The order in bronze will be bestowed on:

Italian Riccardo Sarra for his consistent contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa and the Southern African region.

Sarra nurtured and encouraged cooperation between Italian and South African institutions.

The order in silver will be bestowed on:

Klaas de Jonge from the Netherlands for his contribution to the fight for the liberation of the people of South Africa during the armed resistance to apartheid.

From the United Kingdom, Khotso Makhulu will receive the honour for his courageous contribution to the fight for liberation.

Makhulu provided refuge, comfort and family to young activists arriving in exile to join the South African liberation struggle.

From Belgium, Paulette Pierson-Mathy will receive the order for her outstanding and insightful contributions to the struggle for liberation.

Pierson-Mathy's original reports and publications provided deep insights into the realities of apartheid and the struggle for liberation in Africa and Southern Africa in particular.

For his excellent contribution to the global fight for democracy and social justice, Ugandan Amii Omara-Otunnu will also receive the order in silver.

He is well-known for his efforts to build international partnerships between South African academic institutions and those in other countries.

Lucia Raadschelders from the Netherlands will posthumously receive the order for her outstanding contribution to the struggle against apartheid.

The award will be bestowed in gold on:

His Excellency Admiral Didier Ignace Ratsiraka from Madagascar. He will receive the order for his contribution to the struggle for democracy in South Africa.

He offered the liberation movement a national and international platform, through his country's National Television and Radio Station to operate Radio Freedom, in the battle of ideas between apartheid propaganda and non-racial democratic values.

The investiture ceremony of the National Orders in honour of the recipients will be held on Thursday 25 April 2019.