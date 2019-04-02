South Africa: Thoriso Themane Murder - Bail Hearing for Seven Minors

The bail hearing of seven schoolboys accused of the murder of Thoriso Themane is expected to proceed on Wednesday when they appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court.

Themane, 28, was brutally attacked on February 23 in Polokwane, allegedly by a group of schoolboys. The attack was captured on a video which went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) provincial spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the matter was postponed to Wednesday to allow the new prosecutor to familiarise himself with the matter.

"The hearing for bail, I believe, will proceed tomorrow (Wednesday)," Malabi

The matter will be heard in camera because the accused are minors.

Among the accused is a 16-year-old who faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack a fellow pupil in December last year.

Separate case

Meanwhile, two adult accused made a separate appearance in the same court on Tuesday, also in connection with Themane's murder.

The case was postponed for further investigation and the accused, Chuene Maleka, 37, and Alfred Mothapo, 36, are expected to appear again on May 31.

They are out on bail of R1 000 each.

Bail application

During their bail application, Mothapo said in a statement that his distressed wife called him about an intruder in their home in Fauna Park, Polokwane.

The so-called intruder was apparently Themane who was later attacked by a group of youths at a local park, the court heard.

