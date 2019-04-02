South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Remembered

Photo: ANC

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (file photo).

Today marks the one year anniversary of the passing of struggle stalwart Winnie Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela.

Mam' Winnie, as she was affectionately known, passed away on this day last year at a Johannesburg hospital after a long illness at the age of 81.

Madikizela-Mandela was one of the greatest icons of the struggle against apartheid.

She fought valiantly against the apartheid State and sacrificed her life for the freedom of the country, which saw her landing in jail on numerous occasions for her resistance.

Madikizela-Mandela kept the memory of her imprisoned husband Nelson Mandela alive during his years on Robben Island and helped give the struggle for justice in South Africa one of its most recognisable faces.

She dedicated most of her adult life to the cause of the people and for this, she was known far and wide as the Mother of the Nation.

She will be remembered today at a wreath-laying ceremony at Fourways Memorial Park.