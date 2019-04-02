South Africa: Mkhize to Assess Interventions in Troubled Maluti-a-Phofung

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Wednesday visit Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality in the Free State to assess the council's service delivery turnaround strategy.

The visit follows ongoing efforts and meetings that Mkhize held with the Maluti-A-Phofung consultative committee. Mkhize will assess the Recovery Action Plan, which seeks to fast track the turnaround of the municipality.

"... Government [is committed] to resolving governance, financial and broader service delivery challenges that continue to plague the municipality. The communities complained about interruptions in water and electricity supply and other key service delivery related challenges," the Cogta Ministry said.

Despite a number of key interventions in Maluti, Cogta said, there are still persistent and perennial problems in municipality.

"The Minister will engage the various stakeholders to not only receive reports but also to reflect and mobilise all stakeholders to support the turnaround plan."

Mkhize's intervention forms part of Cogta's Back to Basics Municipal Recovery Programme, which intends to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of municipalities.