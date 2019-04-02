South Africa: President Ramaphosa in Equatorial Guinea

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Equatorial Guinea this morning for bilateral talks with his counterpart President Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

The working visit will enable the two Presidents to reflect on bilateral relations, as well as issues of interest and concern on the continent and globally.

In 2018, South Africa and the Republic of Equatorial Guinea marked 25 years since the formalisation of diplomatic relations.

Over the years, bilateral cooperation between Pretoria and the west coast African country has spanned health, trade, manufacturing, infrastructure, industrial, as well as education and training.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied on this visit by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu and the Minister of State Security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba.

Deputy President David Mabuza will be acting President for the duration of President Ramaphosa's outgoing visit.