South Africa: North West Premier On Service Delivery Drive

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is on a service delivery drive this week in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

The Premier's visit to the district kicks off with a community meeting at the open space behind the Shaleng Community Hall.

"Premier Mokgoro has set aside this week to focus on engaging stakeholders in Taung, Vryburg and Ganyesa in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality... to come up with lasting solutions to challenges affecting the delivery of services in this district," said the Office of the Premier ahead of Tuesday's visit.

Mokgoro, who will be accompanied by the Members of the Executive Council, will start his visit in Shaleng village outside Taung, where he will engage the community on their demand for the construction of a new road, as well as cross-border issues they have raised.

Mokgoro will then meet with the Batlhaping Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Tribal Council on Wednesday morning to discuss water challenges as experienced in the area.

"The Premier's week-long stay in this district will be characterised by engagements with stakeholders, including local traditional authorities, local councillors and community members. The Premier will later on Wednesday lead a meeting of the Executive Council, which will be held at the Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Tribal offices," said the office.

On Thursday, Mokgoro will meet with the Naledi Local Municipality council to deliberate on water and other service delivery challenges in Vryburg before addressing a community meeting later in the day.

At Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality, the Premier will engage the Barolong Boo Tlou le Tau Traditional Council in Ganyesa on Friday, and meet with the councillors and the community in the afternoon.

"His engagement with these stakeholders will be on service delivery challenges and highlighting the rationale for placing the municipality under Section 139 (b), and the expected service delivery outcome thereof."