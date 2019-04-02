Malawi: Need for More Resources in Cancer Services

Blantyre — Malawi's Cancer Specialist at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH), Dr Leo Masamba Friday called for concerted effort so as to seriously invest in cancer services in order to alleviate sufferings of cancer patients in the country.

The Oncologist was speaking when women from Department of Immigration and Citizenship welfare donated assorted items and cash amounting to K1 million to Cancer Ward at the largest referral hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

Dr Leo Masamba said it is disheartened to note that currently cancer services do not receive funds from donors as it is the case with Malaria, Tuberculoses, Diabetes and HIV and AIDS arguing that cancer services require more resources for medication, personnel and facilities.

"Cancer is not transmittable but a lot of people are suffering significantly. The amount of resources that cancer requires to treat is much more. Surprisingly, many people pour millions in other disciplines such as sports or fun but when it comes to cancer, the support is minimal.

"I therefore plead for collective effort from government, organizations and individuals to invest in local capacity, equipment, and medicine as well as construct more cancer facilities to provide adequate services to people suffering from the disease," he said.

Dr Masamba commended the immigration women welfare for the kind gesture saying the donation would go a long way in addressing some of the challenges that cancer ward face.

"Women from Immigration welfare have set a good example and others should follow suit," he emphasized.

Minister of Homeland and Internal Security, Nicholas Dausi said the need for massive investment in cancer services in the country.

He said it for this reason that government is constructing cancer centre in Lilongwe and that plans are also underway to construct another centre in Blantyre to save lives of people suffering from the disease.

Commenting on the donation, Dausi said, "Immigration women welfare initiative is in line with government effort in alleviating the suffering of cancer patients as the items and cash will help our relatives to receive needed attention from medical personnel."

During the function the ladies led by their matron, Mickina Medi donated; B.P machine digital, Clinical thermometer, Pulse Oxymeter, Examination Couch , Accuchek Active Machine, Accuchek Active strips, Matress, bales of duvets, buckets and cash amounting to K1 million.