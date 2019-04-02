South Africa: SEZ Conference to Talk Job Creation

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Thursday attend and address the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) conference hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.

Mkhize will address the conference on the role of municipalities in promoting economic development and Special Economic Zones.

The conference will bring together the three spheres of government and business to discuss the SEZ programme and the acceleration of industrialisation and job creation.

The meeting will be attended by national, provincial and local government; State-owned entities; SEZ entities and operators; industry associations; industry experts; academics; international investment communities and local businesses as well as multinational corporations.