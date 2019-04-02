2 April 2019

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SEZ Conference to Talk Job Creation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Thursday attend and address the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) conference hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.

Mkhize will address the conference on the role of municipalities in promoting economic development and Special Economic Zones.

The conference will bring together the three spheres of government and business to discuss the SEZ programme and the acceleration of industrialisation and job creation.

The meeting will be attended by national, provincial and local government; State-owned entities; SEZ entities and operators; industry associations; industry experts; academics; international investment communities and local businesses as well as multinational corporations.

South Africa

Gangster State Book Will Not Be Withdrawn Amid Political Pressure - Publishers

The publishers behind investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's new book, Gangster State say that they stand by… Read more »

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.