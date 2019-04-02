South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Engages Stakeholders in Dr Rsm District, 2 to 5 APR

press release

Premier of the North West Province, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro has set aside this week to focus on engaging stakeholders in Taung, Vryburg and Ganyesa in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, this with a view of coming up with lasting solutions to challenges affecting the delivery of services in this district.

The Premier's week-long stay at this district will be characterised by engagements with stakeholders including the local traditional authorities, the local councilors and community members.

Premier Mokgoro who will be accompanied by the Members of the Executive Council, will start his visit in Shaleng village outside Taung, where he will engage the community on their demand for the construction of a new road as well as cross border issues they have raised, before meeting with the Batlhaping Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Tribal Council on Wednesday morning, to discuss water challenges as experienced in the area.

The Premier will later on Wednesday lead a meeting of the Executive Council which will be held at the Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Tribal offices.

On Thursday, Premier Mokgoro will meet with the Naledi Local Municipality council to deliberate on water and other service delivery challenges in Vryburg, before addressing a community meeting later in the day.

At Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality, the Premier will engage the Barolong Boo Tlou le Tau Traditional Council at Ganyesa on Friday, and meet with the councilors and the community in the afternoon. His engagement with these stakeholders will be on service delivery challenges and highlighting the rationale for placing the municipality under Section 139 (b), and the expected service delivery outcome thereof.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Premier's engagements with the community which are scheduled as follows:

Day 1

Date: 2 Tuesday, April 2019

Time: 10h00 - Shaleng road inspection

Time: 11h00 - Community meeting at the open space behind Shaleng Community Hall

Day 2

Date: 3 Wednesday, April 2019

Time: 10h00 - 10h30: Media Interviews opportunity after meeting the Batlhaping Ba-Ga-Phuduhucwana Traditional Council

Day 3

Date: 4 Thursday, April 2019

Time: 13h00 - Community meeting (Vryburg - exact venue to be confirmed)

Day 4

Date: 5 Friday, April 2019

Time: 13h00: Community meeting at Ganyesa Sports Ground

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier