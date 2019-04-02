Liberia: CBL Appoints New Chief of Staff

The Deputy Director for Insurance in the Regulations and Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Jay Gbleh-bo Brown, has been appointed as Coordinator, Deputy Officer-in-Charge of Operations and Chief of Staff of CBL, a release has said.

Mr. Brown's appointment, which takes immediate effect, is in recognition of his expertise, commitment and numerous contributions to the CBL over the last one decade.

According to the release, his new position is equivalent in rank to that of an executive director of the CBL.

As Chief of Staff, Mr. Brown will ensure, among other things, that all meetings, programs and other activities of the Executive Governor are properly arranged, and appropriate follow-ups made, while as deputy officer-in-charge for operations, he has the authority to co-sign with the officer-in-charge for operations on CBL's operational and administrative matters.

Brown served as CBL's Deputy Director for Insurance in the Regulation and Supervision Department from January 2017 to March 31, 2019. He also served as chair of the Financial Inclusion Working Group, and represented CBL at various regional and international meetings, including the statutory meetings of the West African Monetary Zone and the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington D.C.

Other positions Mr. Brown held at the CBL included deputy director for Policy and Regulation (2017), Assistant Director - Regulations and Supervision Department (2015-2016), and Bank Examiner (2009-2014).

He is a 2013 graduate of the Center for Development Economics, Williams College, Massachusetts, USA where he earned a Master of Arts in Policy Economics, and a 2008 graduate of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU), Monrovia, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting (major) and Economics (minor).

Mr. Brown has lectured on Corporate Governance and Prompt Corrective Action at the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) in Lagos, Nigeria.