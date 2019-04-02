Kenya: Bad Boy Burna Boy Speaks Out After Kicking Fan During Concert

Nigerian dancehall artiste Burna Boy has spoken out after he was filmed kicking a fan during his concert in Lusaka, Zambia over the weekend.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, was performing at a concert in his 'African Giant' tour when the incident happened.

The video clip shows a fan holding onto one of 'Soke' hit maker's fingers when he suddenly kicks the fun and then walks away.

The clip went viral and sparked a backlash on social media, forcing the artiste to explain himself.

"I am sorry about how it looks but this person continuously tried to rob me on stage. It was like the 10th attempt to do it after telling him several times to stop. This wasn't a fan. Apologies for how it looks but it's not the case at all. I appreciate all my fans."

The video elicited mixed reactions on social media with a section of Twitter users criticising the artiste's behavior and calling on Zambian music lovers, through the hashtag #MuteBurna, to stop listening to his songs.

The artiste is not new to controversy. In April 2017, he angered Kenyans at Club Privee in Westlands when he showed up for a show at 3am and performed for just an hour.

The crowd felt cheated and Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) caused an uproar, voicing their disappointment for the musician's bad performance.

Burna Boy reacted to the criticism with a tweet that described Kenyans as "peasants".

One Kenyan radio personality tweeted saying he will blacklist Burna Boy's hits just as he did with Davido.

Burna Boy replied that he and Davido could buy his "dead" radio station and turn it into an ashtray."