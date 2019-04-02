Tanzania: Bunge Suspends Kawe MP Halima Mdee Over 'Weak Parliament' Jibe

Dodoma — The Parliament on Tuesday, April 2 resolved to suspend Kawe MP Halima Mdee (Chadema) from attending two consecutive Parliamentary sessions for her alleged contempt against Parliament.

This (suspension) covers the 15th Parliamentary meeting, which has kicked off today (April 2) and the 16th that will run through September and October, 2019.

The decision was reached after the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee presented to the Parliament a proposal on the question.

The committee chairman Emmanuel Mwakasaka said the committee found Ms Mdee guilty for disrespecting the legislative body following her 'weak Bunge' remarks.

He said on January 2, 2019 a video clip showing Ms Mdee in support of the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Prof Mussa Assad's sentiments, that the Parliament was weak, went viral.

Contributing on the motion to suspend Ms Mdee, The Arusha Urban lawmaker (Chadema) defended the Kawe representative, saying she was right to say the Parliament is weak.

This prompted deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson to order the Parliamentary Privileges, Ethics and Powers Committee to interrogate Mr Lema, a move that was followed by a walk out by opposition MPs from the debating chambers.

Halima Mdee's suspension came a few minutes after parliament had resolved not to work with the Control and Auditor General Prof Mussa Assad.

