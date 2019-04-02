Malawi: Tz Golfers to Compete in Malawi Ladies Tourney

Dar es Salaam — Four more Tanzanian golfers have confirmed their participation in the 2019 Malawi Ladies Open Stroke-play Championship.

The golfers are Sophia Viggo, Shelinda Chilipati, Anitha Siwale - all from Dar es Salaam, and Arusha's Neema Olomi.

This brings to five the number of local golfers who will compete in the championship scheduled for April 12 to 14 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Also on the list is Angel Eaton, who registered for the three-day event last week, according to Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU).

The TLGU honorary secretary, Anitha Siwale, said yesterday that the door was still open to golfers wishing to compete in the championship, which features top players from around the African continent.

"A number of Tanzanian golfers are interested in competing in the Malawi Ladies Open, but they are yet to confirm their participation," said Siwale.

Siwale noted that lack of sponsorship was one of major factors behind the failure by some golfers to register for the 54-hole championship.

The TLGU official also appealed to golf stakeholders and institutions for sponsorship.

According to Siwale, the golfers are now undergoing intensive training ahead of the event, which has been sponsored Sparc Systems - a multinational information technology company, operating across Africa. The firm's head of Sales and Marketing, Alena Chiwaya, was quoted as saying from Lilongwe that they were not new on the golf scenery.

"We have been sponsoring golf before on a club level," she said. She added: "We have been sponsoring ladies, junior and open golf tournaments before.

"So we are excited to be part of this partnership because the championship will attract players from various countries across the continent."

The golfers will battle it out for top honours in four categories including, A Division, Division B and junior girls.

This will be the first time for Tanzanian golfers to compete in the championship.