Kenya: Governor Sonko Reshuffles His Cabinet... Again

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has again reshuffled his Cabinet in readiness for a planned official unveiling of the new team this week.

The changes, made silently two weeks ago, have seen the governor's trusted lieutenants moved to critical departments with an eye on filling key dockets that have been vacant for months now.

In January, the governor reorganised his team following the resignation of Janet Ouko.

This was the fourth time he was shaking up the Cabinet since taking the reins of power in August 2017.

In the changes, Mr Sonko's 'Mr Fix it' Charles Kerich of the Lands and Housing department has been moved to the Finance and Economic Planning docket.

Transport executive Mohamed Dagane has been moved to the Health docket and even presided over his first official public function during the launch of Human Milk Bank at Pumwani Hospital on Friday.

Mr Dagane will now be replaced by former Trade executive Allan Igambi.

Newton Munene (ICT and e-government) and Water executive Larry Wambua retained their dockets.

The Environment, Education, Devolution, Trade and Lands departments remain without an executive.

Environment docket nominee Sonia Birdi was rejected by the assembly while Lucia Mulwa (Education) and Pauline Kahiga (Devolution) are yet to be sworn in.