South Africa: JPMD Ready to Deploy Officers to Monitor Wednesday's Looming #alextotalshutdown

Photo: eNCA/You Tube

Early morning in Alexandra on April 3, 2019.

While the threat of a total shutdown looms for Ward 105 of Alexandra on Wednesday, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says it has not received a formal application for the protest.

According to reports by Alex News, members of the community will be embarking on a protest action under the campaign name #AlexTotalShutdown.

The paper reported that the protest was aimed at highlighting and raising awareness over the failures by City officials to stop the establishment of illegal structures and to address lawlessness in the area.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told News24 on Tuesday that no notice for an intent to protest or strike had been served to the department's events unit.

"JMPD events unit is not aware of it (protest/strike action) and has not received any notice of such," he said.

Minnaar said, because no formal application had been received, it was unclear which roads would be affected, should the strike go ahead.

He said they would deploy officers to affected routes and areas when and if the protest got underway.

The shutdown was expected to start as early as 04:00 on Wednesday.

AlexNews quoted Alexandra police station spokesperson Captain Stephen Malatjie as saying they were aware of the shutdown and would be monitoring it.

Source: News24