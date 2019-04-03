Kenya: Cancer Patient in Viral KHN Video Undergoes Blood Transfusion

The woman who was denied treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital for failing to pay a Sh1,950 bill has since been assisted by a Good Samaritan and is undergoing blood transfusion.

Esther Wambui, who was in the company of her sister Gladys Mwihaki, was turned away from the referral hospital for failing to pay the bill.

Mwihaki, who was helping the pain-stricken Wambui walk back to their Satellite Estate house, attracted the attention of a Good Samaritan after she was filmed wailing uncontrollably outside the facility. The video was later shared by Sema Ukweli Kenya.

"I didn't know they were taking a video of me but I'm happy a Good Samaritan paid the money we had been asked for and we were admitted. Wambui is now undergoing blood transfusion after which her chemotherapy will start," Mwihaki told Nairobi News.

This lady was denied healthcare services at a public facility, Kenyatta Hospital because she couldn't afford to pay Ksh 1,950. She spent a night in the cold. @IGkimaiyo @fnoluga you work there? This is against the constitution, Article 43 (1)a @MOH_Kenya @thekhrc #SemaUkweli pic.twitter.com/ZLUxB1lld4

-- Sema Ukweli (@SemaUkweliKenya) March 27, 2019

PLEA TO WELL-WISHERS

The mother of three, who works as a mama fua, has become the sole caregiver of her sister and her two children.

This is after Wambui's husband deserted her in 2016 just two years before she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"Right now I'm from washing some clothes to raise money for our food today. I'm now preparing some porridge that I will take to my sister over lunch hour," Mwihaki told Nairobi News.

The two sisters are glad that a Good Samaritan came to their aid for the Sh1,950 and they are now appealing for any well-wisher who can assist them with paying the bill to contact Mwihaki through 0725295414.

"After paying the Sh1,950 I was asked for deposit but when I told them I do not have they still agreed to admit my sister. Now I have to raise money for the bill and with my vibaruas and five children plus my sister to feed, I will need help from well-wishers to clear the bill," she explained.