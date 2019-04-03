Ghana: Yvonne Nelson to Sue Anyone Who Writes Negative About Daughter

Ghanaian actress and mother of one, Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to reveal that she will not tolerate any negative vibes aimed at her daughter, Ryan Roberts.

The leggy screen star threatened to sue anyone who speaks or writes anything negative about her daughter whom she shares with British photographer, Jamie Roberts.

Nelson said that although she has gotten used to bad reports about herself, she is not ready to tolerate her child being cast in a negative light.

She wrote,

"People wish bad for me and that is what I don't understand. People are so interested in the negative stuff I am used to the stories but my worry is why they are interested in the negativity.

"You know people are wicked. Even if they hear the good things, they don't want to believe it, they won't write about the good things. As I have given birth, I have realized that people want to direct their issues to the child, who hasn't done anything to them. I am used to that but sometimes it gets too much."

She went on to add,

"She hasn't done anything to anyone, she is an innocent child. So, as for that one, if you say anything bad, I can get offended but with me, I understand because of my work it comes with the job.

"But now, I if the child issue comes in, I will let my lawyer call you. If you know someone who used to talk about me and the person has stopped, it means my lawyer has called that person. I will make sure that I sue. And so if you don't fear to sue, go ahead and peddle falsehood one day, you will fall into the trap".

It would be recalled that Nelson formerly dated Nigerian music star, Iyanya. They had a well-publicised split that left Nelson heartbroken but Iyanya has since apologised for everything he put her through and they have both moved on.