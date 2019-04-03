Kenya: Gor Mahia Factions Tussle Over Club Website and Social Media Pages

A battle is brewing over the control of Gor Mahia's official website and social media pages, Nairobi News understands.

This development has since resulted in a war of words - on social media - between perceived supporters of the two camps jostling for control of the popular online spaces.

Nairobi News has also established that Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier recently approved a decision to hand over control of the club's website, Facebook and Twitter handles to a team led by a child of a prominent politician.

This move, according to well-placed sources within the club, was aimed at not only professionalizing the club's communication channel but also turning it into an income generating venture.

COLD RECEPTION

But the new team has been accorded a cold reception by the team which has been handling the club's website and social media matters for the past four years.

"Now there is confusion as to whom is in charge. If you are keen, you will note that it takes much more time before the website is updated. Sometimes, the English used in the stories is not up to par. This are some of the challenges brought about by the challenges," a source explained.

Gor Mahia's social media handles are among the most popular involving football clubs in Africa.

The Facebook page Gor Mahia FC boasts over 300,000 'members' while the Twitter handle @OfficialGMFC has 132k followers.