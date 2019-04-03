Kenya: KNH to Release 250 Detained Patients After Uproar

Kenyatta National Hospital says it will release 250 patients who have been detained at the referral hospital because of unpaid bills.

The hospital says it will explain its decision on Tuesday afternoon at a press briefing.

"In the last few weeks there has been a public discussion on the topic of discharge of patients from the hospitals and the financial strain in several hospitals nationally," said the hospital management on Tuesday morning.

DETAINED

"The Board of Management of Kenyatta National Hospital has taken a decision to release 250 patients from the hospital wards."

Last week, KNH acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thomas Mutie told members of the parliamentary committee on Health that the hospital is owed more than Sh5.9 billion by families of 387 people who had died at the facility and whose bodies it had detained.

He revealed that 184 patients have been detained at the hospital after they were unable to settle bills, despite the detention being against their wish.