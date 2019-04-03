Kenya: Cause of Death of Six Men Whose Bodies Were Found Inside National Park Revealed

Human Rights organisation, Haki Africa, says the six men, whose decomposing bodies were found at Tsavo West National Park last week, were tortured before being killed.

The organisation's executive director, Hussein Khalid, has made the claims following completion of postmortem on the six bodies.

"The results show five were strangled to death, they still had ropes around their necks, others had paper bag used to suffocate them. The other one died from an acid attack," said Khalid.

The postmortem examination were conducted at Nairobi City Mortuary where the bodies were transferred to from Makindu Hospital.

DNA TESTS

Results of DNA tests are however expected to take three to four weeks to be complete for the families to identify their kin.

The samples will be taken to the government chemist for testing.

About eight families had presented their DNA that will help in the identification of the decomposed bodies.

The bodies were discovered last week on Tuesday by two Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers at Kanga area in Tsavo West National Park, a kilometre away from the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

All six bodies were naked and had no identification on them. The bodies are of young men of Somali origin.